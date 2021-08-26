Police release images of man and woman following attempted burglary

Published: 6:20 PM August 26, 2021

Police would like to speak to the male and female pictured in the CCTV images as they may be able to help with an investigation in Beccles. - Credit: Suffolk Police

Police have released CCTV images of a man and a woman following an attempted burglary.

The incident occurred at around 7pm on Saturday July 3 at a property in Hungate, Beccles.

During the evening, an unknown male entered an unlocked property via the back door. Once inside, it is believed the male was disturbed by an occupant upstairs. He then left without taking anything.

Police would like to speak to the male and female pictured in the CCTV images as they may be able to help with this investigation.

Anyone who believes they recognise either the male or the female pictured in the CCTV images, or who has any information about this incident, is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference: 37/36141/21

Or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

