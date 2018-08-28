Search

Man, 48, handed suspended sentence for child abuse images

PUBLISHED: 10:39 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:40 28 November 2018

Suffolk Police. Picture: Ian Burt.

A man who downloaded child abuse images has been handed a suspended prison sentence.

Trevor Collett, of Orchard Green in Beccles, appeared before Ipswich Crown Court last Friday (November 23).

The 48-year-old admitted to making and possessing indecent images of children as well as possessing extreme pornographic images and movies.

Officers raided his home in November, 2017 and seized various computer items, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Collett was given a 10-month prison sentence, which was suspended for two years.

He was also handed 80 hours unpaid work and a 30-day rehabilitation requirement.

Collett was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order and ordered to sign the sex offenders register for 10 years.

