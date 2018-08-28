Search

Driver arrested for drug driving after crashing car into wall

PUBLISHED: 10:23 13 January 2019

A driver has been arrested on suspiciom of drug driving after a car ploughed into a wall in Carlton Colville. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A driver has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving after a car ploughed into a wall in Carlton Colville.

No one was injured and the driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving after provding a position wipe for cannabis and cocaine. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing TeamNo one was injured and the driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving after provding a position wipe for cannabis and cocaine. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Lowestoft Police attended the scene at around 10pm last night.

On arrival, the dark-coloured car had collided with the brick wall at the coastal town near Lowestoft.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team posted the incident to social media.

The Twitter update read: “East team have just attended a single vehicle RTC with @LowestoftPolice in Carlton Colville. The driver has been arrested on suspicion of #DrugDriving after providing a positive @DrugWipeUK. No injuries #Fatal4 1691/131.”

No one was injured in the incident and the driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving after providing a position wipe for cannabis and cocaine.

