Communities urged to secure their homes and vehicles after spate of incidents

Police are urging communities to secure their homes and vehicles and to be vigilant this autumn.

It comes following a spate of vehicles being broken into across Suffolk along with a number of break-ins reported in the west and south of the county over the last month.

Issuing crime prevention advice on the Halesworth Police Facebook page, a spokesman said: “Suffolk Police has received a higher than normal amount of calls recently reporting vehicles being broken into and property stolen.

“The targeted items are bank or credit cards, with the thieves using the stolen cards to make post-theft purchases using contactless payment.”

Suffolk Constabulary recently launched a new crime prevention initiative, known as 1st Principle, which can be viewed at www.suffolk.police.uk/advice/crime-prevention-z

Here are a few steps you can take to keep your vehicle, and what’s in it, safe:

■ Always lock it

■ Close windows and the sun roof to prevent ‘fishing’

■ Secure your number plates with tamper-resistant screws

■ Fit locking, anti-tamper wheel nuts to secure alloy wheels

■ Secure anything that’s on the outside of your vehicle

■ Take it with you or hide it

■ Hide electrical items and leave no clues

■ Take your documents with you

■ Park in well-lit and busier areas

■ Choose your car park wisely.

Anyone with information about thieves operating in their area should contact Suffolk police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.