Teen caught dealing heroin and crack 'wanted to be a pharmacist'

PUBLISHED: 07:00 29 June 2019

Abson Chawatama was sentanced to 2 years in young offenders for for possession of class a with intent and possession of a knife. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

A young student's dream of becoming a pharmacist lies in tatters after he was caught by a sharp-eyed resident, dealing drugs in Sprowston.

Abson Chawatama, 18, was spotted acting suspiciously in Shipfields by a resident, who reported it to two police officers who were in the neighbourhood, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said the officers stopped and search Chawatama, who was found with wraps of crack cocaine and heroin - and admitted a sheath knife lying nearby belonged to him.

Chawatama also had £30 in cash and two iPhones, one of which was used for drug deals.

Mr Youell said drugs found on him had a street value of about £200 as there were 106 wraps of crack cocaine and 40 wraps of heroin.

Mr Youell said Chawatama admitted selling drugs and said he had been recruited to bring the drugs from London to Norwich to sell and told he could earn "decent" money.

Mr Youell said: "It is a scenario which is very familiar to this court."

Chawatama, from Reading, admitted possession of class A drugs with intent to supply and possession of a knife on April 17.

Sam Barker, for Chawatama, said he hoped to become a pharmacist and said: "That of course is in tatters now because of his conviction."

He said Chawatama had no idea of the seriousness of what he was getting involved in.

"He has done something utterly stupid. He does not even know the difference between heroin and crack cocaine. To say he was unsophisticated is an understatement."

Sending him to a young offenders' for two years, Judge Anthony Bate accepted Chawatama's dream of being a pharmacist now lay in ruins.

He said "You were entrusted by others to come to Norwich with a significant quantity of class A drugs."

He added that a worrying feature was that he had a knife which appeared to be part of the "tools of the trade".

