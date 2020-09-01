Motorists caught for string of offences in roadside check operation

Roadside checks during police road action day in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police Norfolk Police

A string of motoring offences were uncovered during a major police operation aimed at disrupting criminals using roads in South Norfolk.

More than 30 vehicles were stopped during the multi-agency operation which took place on August 28 and centred on Victoria Road in Diss.

Officers included the Operation Moonshot team who use ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) technology to target known offenders and interrupt criminals using the road network, while also targeting unsafe vehicles.

A total of 32 vehicles were stopped with offences ranging from drug driving to having no insurance or MOT.

In addition the Safety Camera Van Partnership carried out roadside checks along the A143 and the A140 throughout the day.

Some 30 vehicles were caught speeding, with the highest being at 92mph.

Inspector Lisa Hooper, from the Roads and Armed Policing Team, said: “This was a very successful day with a number of people being dealt with for various offences including vehicle defects, driving without insurance, failing to wear a seatbelt and using a mobile phone whilst driving.

“It is extremely disappointing to see that some drivers are not only putting their own safety at risk but also the safety of other road users.

“We continue to emphasise just how important it is to ensure your vehicle is not only road safe by checking for defects but also to ensure you are driving in a responsible manner.”

The operation saw one person arrested on suspicion of drug driving, while three were found to be driving with no insurance and three had no valid driving licence.

Action was taken against one for careless driving, one motorist was driving whilst using a mobile phone, and three drivers or passengers were found not to be wearing seatbelts.

Other offences included incorrectly registered vehicles, HGVs driving without tachograph, number plate offences, vehicles found to be in a dangerous condition, vehicles that were defective and one of excess width.

Four vehicles were seized.

Inspector Hooper added: “A number of Traffic Offence Reports were issued as part of this initiative, which could result in fines and/or points on drivers’ licences. Anyone with existing points on their licence risks losing it completely.”