Search

Advanced search

Puppy with rare markings stolen from garden

PUBLISHED: 10:34 15 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:34 15 October 2019

The puppy which was stolen from a garden in Wisbech Picture: Katie Welbourn

The puppy which was stolen from a garden in Wisbech Picture: Katie Welbourn

Archant

A heartbroken owner is appealing for information after a puppy was stolen from her garden.

The female english bulldog, with distinctive lilac and tan markings, was taken from Katie Welbourn's garden in Leverington Road, Wisbech, on the afternoon of Wednesday, October 2.

You may also want to watch:

Miss Welbourn said the 11-week-old puppy, which had not yet been given a name, was microchipped.

She said she had been contacted with a possible sighting on the Friday after the dog was taken, after details were circulated on social media.

She said a woman said she saw a man with a similar puppy at King's Lynn bus station between 3 - 4pm.

Anyone with information about the dog should call 07804 681323

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Charity store relocates to make way for Burger King

Staff and volunteers at the Lowestoft Barnardo's store. Picture: Contributed by Barnardo's

How brothers built business from selling Argos stock in shed to £2m turnover

The CNC Group warehouse. Inset (L-R): Jamie and Ollie Cox. Picture: CNC Group

Dream job selling sweets turns sour for shop owner

Brogan Smith, owner of Thompson's Sweet Shop in Hunstanton. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Colman family to end 25-year contract with Broads Authority over Whitlingham Country Park

Daffodils overlooking large broad at Whitlingham Country Park, Norwich

‘People don’t say anything for fear of reprisals’ – Life on estates hit by drug issues

What is it like living in a neighbourhood with a drug problem? We visit estates in Norfolk to find out. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Couple’s warning after being charged £320 for THREE minutes of parking

Daniel and Victoria King were charged £320 for three minutes of parking at Sentinel House. Picture: David Hannant/Daniel King

Charity store relocates to make way for Burger King

Staff and volunteers at the Lowestoft Barnardo's store. Picture: Contributed by Barnardo's

Four men save woman from Golden Triangle driveway sex attack

Antanas Paukste was jailed for 15 months after he admitted committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence in Norwich. PIC: Norfolk Police.

How brothers built business from selling Argos stock in shed to £2m turnover

The CNC Group warehouse. Inset (L-R): Jamie and Ollie Cox. Picture: CNC Group

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Dream job selling sweets turns sour for shop owner

Brogan Smith, owner of Thompson's Sweet Shop in Hunstanton. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Man denies setting his rottweiler on police officer

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Colman family to end 25-year contract with Broads Authority over Whitlingham Country Park

Daffodils overlooking large broad at Whitlingham Country Park, Norwich

‘People don’t say anything for fear of reprisals’ – Life on estates hit by drug issues

What is it like living in a neighbourhood with a drug problem? We visit estates in Norfolk to find out. Picture: Archant

Connor Southwell: City chief has set a new challenge for the Carrow Road faithful

Norwich City supporters have been urged to bring the noise. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists