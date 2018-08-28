Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Man sentenced to minimum of 22 years in prison for murder of love rival

PUBLISHED: 10:53 01 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:11 01 February 2019

Steven Butcher has been found guilty of the murder of Scott Tarrant. Photo: Suffolk Police.

Steven Butcher has been found guilty of the murder of Scott Tarrant. Photo: Suffolk Police.

Archant

A man who murdered his love rival by stabbing him nine times will serve more than 21 years behind bars.

Scott Tarrant was stabbed nine times. Photo: Suffolk Police.Scott Tarrant was stabbed nine times. Photo: Suffolk Police.

Steven Butcher, 24, of Ashfield Crescent, Lowestoft, was convicted on Wednesday of killing 28-year-old father Scott Tarrant on July 7 last year.

He appeared before Ipswich Crown Court today where he received a 22-year sentence. He has already been in custody for 206 days, so will serve 21 years and 159 days before parole is possible.

In a trial which lasted more than two weeks, the jury heard how the pair had been embroiled in a long-standing feud after Butcher slept with Mr Tarrant’s partner, and mother of his child, Rebecca Supple.

Mr Tarrant had been due to meet Miss Supple earlier in the evening of July 7 but after watching the England vs Sweden World Cup match in a pub he failed to show up.

Flowers in memory of Scott Tarrant who was murdered on Underwood Close, Lowestoft. Picture: Nick ButcherFlowers in memory of Scott Tarrant who was murdered on Underwood Close, Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher

She texted him “I hate you” at 8.41pm, before inviting Butcher to spend the night 48 seconds later.

Mr Tarrant arrived at Miss Supple’s home shortly after Butcher.

After spotting his rival’s motorbike outside he banged on the front door and pushed the bike over.

The situation quickly escalated and the ensuing confrontation Butcher stabbed Mr Tarrant nine times with a kitchen knife he had taken from Miss Supple’s home.

Mr Tarrant suffered catastrophic injuries and died in hospital while Butcher fled the scene – only to be found hiding in his mother’s loft at 4am the next morning.

Ultimately it took jurors just over three hours to conclude a guilty verdict on Wednesday, January 30.

Following the verdict Mr Tarrant’s uncle Glen Anderson spoke of the devastating impact the killing has had on the family.

He said: “We are now finally able to begin the grieving process and come to terms with the loss of Scott, who was a dedicated nephew, son and father.

“Our whole family has been left devastated and will never be the same again.”

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Warning to dog walkers after animal leg found in park

The leg found on the field behind Broom Close in Taverham. Photo: Sophie Gazzard

Car fire on A11 result of four vehicle pile-up

The car on fire northbound on the A11 near the Ketteringham junction causing a traffic tailback. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Late deadline day deals for former Norwich City duo at West Brom

Wes Hoolahan was in FA Cup action for West Brom at the weekend and has now signed a contract extension Picture: PA

Starbucks drive-through could be built on supermarket car park

The Asda store in Lowestoft, where the new Starbucks coffee shop development is being proposed for the southern section of the Asda car park. Picture: Google Images

New tenant announced in Castle Mall

PureGym is moving into Norwich's Castle Mall Picture: Archant.

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pub closes less than a year after opening

#includeImage($article, 225)

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

UEA graduate turned drug dealer arrested in London after two months on the run

Angela Davey on her graduation day in 2003. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Conviction of rogue Norfolk builder prompts warning that others will not get away with it

John Miller leaving Norwich Crown Court. John Miller is charged with fraudulent trading and money laundering which he denies, and Catherine Miller is charged with money laundering.

Have people lost their faith in politicians - whatever their views on Brexit?

Prime Minister Theresa May speaking about the Government's Brexit deal, in the House of Commons, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION

Warning to dog walkers after animal leg found in park

The leg found on the field behind Broom Close in Taverham. Photo: Sophie Gazzard

Running column: Mark Armstrong on his Freethorpe 10 experience and his struggle with safety pins...

Mark Armstrong enjoyed his Freethorpe 10 experience. Picture: Sally Bliss
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists