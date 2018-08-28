Man sentenced to minimum of 22 years in prison for murder of love rival

Steven Butcher has been found guilty of the murder of Scott Tarrant. Photo: Suffolk Police. Archant

A man who murdered his love rival by stabbing him nine times will serve more than 21 years behind bars.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Scott Tarrant was stabbed nine times. Photo: Suffolk Police. Scott Tarrant was stabbed nine times. Photo: Suffolk Police.

Steven Butcher, 24, of Ashfield Crescent, Lowestoft, was convicted on Wednesday of killing 28-year-old father Scott Tarrant on July 7 last year.

He appeared before Ipswich Crown Court today where he received a 22-year sentence. He has already been in custody for 206 days, so will serve 21 years and 159 days before parole is possible.

In a trial which lasted more than two weeks, the jury heard how the pair had been embroiled in a long-standing feud after Butcher slept with Mr Tarrant’s partner, and mother of his child, Rebecca Supple.

Mr Tarrant had been due to meet Miss Supple earlier in the evening of July 7 but after watching the England vs Sweden World Cup match in a pub he failed to show up.

Flowers in memory of Scott Tarrant who was murdered on Underwood Close, Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher Flowers in memory of Scott Tarrant who was murdered on Underwood Close, Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher

She texted him “I hate you” at 8.41pm, before inviting Butcher to spend the night 48 seconds later.

Mr Tarrant arrived at Miss Supple’s home shortly after Butcher.

After spotting his rival’s motorbike outside he banged on the front door and pushed the bike over.

The situation quickly escalated and the ensuing confrontation Butcher stabbed Mr Tarrant nine times with a kitchen knife he had taken from Miss Supple’s home.

Mr Tarrant suffered catastrophic injuries and died in hospital while Butcher fled the scene – only to be found hiding in his mother’s loft at 4am the next morning.

Ultimately it took jurors just over three hours to conclude a guilty verdict on Wednesday, January 30.

Following the verdict Mr Tarrant’s uncle Glen Anderson spoke of the devastating impact the killing has had on the family.

He said: “We are now finally able to begin the grieving process and come to terms with the loss of Scott, who was a dedicated nephew, son and father.

“Our whole family has been left devastated and will never be the same again.”