Worker set to lose job after boss caught drug driving

A labourer faces losing his job after his boss was caught drug driving.

Steven Paul Bray was stopped on Ordnance Road in Great Yarmouth on August 18 over the legal limit for cocaine, with police concerned about the manner of his driving.

With magistrates at the town's court imposing a mandatory 12 month ban on Wednesday, the self-employed 25-year-old now faces making his one employee redundant.

Alistair Taunton, mitigating, said: "He was driving at 7pm on the Sunday evening but had cocaine early on the Saturday morning.

"The disqualification will cause him major problems as he works all over East Anglia.

"Unfortunately, his employee does not drive so he will be laid off."

Bray, of Walpole Road, Great Yarmouth, also admitted driving on the A11 at Thetford on October 28 without insurance.

He was handed a further six month driving ban, to run concurrently, as well as being fined £500 for each offence and ordered to pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £50.