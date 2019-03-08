Search

Men appear in court in connection with death of teenage girl

PUBLISHED: 17:19 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:19 08 November 2019

Norwich Road in Wymondham, where Stephanie Payne's body was found in 2017. Picture Peter Walsh.

Archant

Six men appeared in court in relation to drugs offences in connection with the death of a  teenage girl.

Norwich Magistrates Court.

Stephanie Payne, 17,  was found unconscious in the early hours of Wednesday, October 4, 2017, in Norwich Road, Wymondham. She was taken to the Norwich and Norfolk University Hospital where she died later that day.

Daniel Dowling, 23, of Abbey Road, Wymondham, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Friday, November 8 charged with supplying the class A drug ecstasy to Frankie Puricelli.

Charlie Hornagold,  22, of Watton Road, Barford, was charged with supplying ecstasy to Dowling.

Puricelli, 25, of Abbey Road, Wymondham, Dowling, Jordan Nicholson, 21, of Kishorn Way, Attleborough, and Hornagold were accused of supplying ecstasy to Miss Payne.

Jack Larter, 26, of Cromwell Close, Hethersett, was charged with allowing his property in Bridewell, Wymondham, to be used in the supply of ecstasy.

Jack Puricelli, 22, of Abbey Road, Wymondham, was charged with supplying cocaine, cannabis and ecstasy.

Hornagold and Larter both pleaded guilty to the offences with the remaining men entered no pleas.

The cases are to be sent to Norwich Crown Court on December 6.

