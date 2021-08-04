Yarmouth police officer admits seven child porn offences

Published: 11:03 AM August 4, 2021 Updated: 11:33 AM August 4, 2021

A Great Yarmouth police officer has pleaded guilty to seven offences relating to indecent images of children.

George Ince, 26, from Stalham, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday August 3, where he admitted three counts of making an indecent photograph of a child, three counts of distributing an indecent photograph of a child and possession of an extreme pornographic image relating to incidents in May 2019, April 2020 and July 2020.

He pleaded not guilty to a further count of attempting to cause/incite the sexual exploitation of a child.

Ince is a police constable based in Great Yarmouth and has been suspended since July 2020. Misconduct proceedings will now begin following yesterday’s hearing.

He was bailed to appear before Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday August 31.

