Young man took his own life after argument, inquest hears

Carrow House, where Norfolk Coroner's Court is based. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

A south Norfolk man was found dead in the grounds of a church, an inquest heard.

Joshua Lawson, 28, of Middle Cottage, Norwich Road, Dickleburgh, was found hanging in an area at All Saints Church not far from his home on the early morning of June 30 this year.

The inquest at Norfolk Coroner’s Court heard that Mr Lawson had an argument with his partner before he left his house. The woman called the police, who searched for Mr Lawson and found him hanging from a tree, the inquest was told.

The inquest heard a post-mortem report showed levels of alcohol and cocaine in Mr Lawson’s blood. Area Coroner for Norfolk Yvonne Blake said she was not sure that Mr Lawson fully understood his actions and that he did “seem to act impulsively”. The conclusion of the inquest was that he “took his own life but did so under the influence of alcohol and cocaine so I’m not sure he had the necessary ability to form the intent”, Ms Blake said.