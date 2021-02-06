News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Woman tried to force vulnerable people to give her money

Peter Walsh

Published: 8:21 AM February 6, 2021   
Sophie Carter

A Norfolk woman has appeared in court after attempting to force elderly or vulnerable people into giving her money.

Sophie Carter, 26,  persistently knocked on the doors of people in the King's Lynn area, attempting to coerce them out of money. A number of victims were either elderly or vulnerable.

Carter, of Pleasant Court, Lynn, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court after facing charges of harassment and breach of a Community Protection Notice.

The court heard how Carter had twice previously been issued a Community Protection Warning following similar incidents.

Following her appearance before the court last week (Saturday, January 30) she was handed a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) to prevent her trying to coerce people out of money.

The CBO means she must not cause harassment, alarm or distress to any person within the King's Lynn and West Norfolk borough.

She must also not elicit material or financial gain from any person within the area of King's Lynn and West Norfolk.

Carter was sentenced to eight weeks imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, ordered to pay £3,000 compensation and to attend drug rehabilitation.

