The son of a man who was stabbed to death by a neighbour with a saw and a knife has told a court how his father said to him: 'he's tried to kill me'.

Mikey Allsop had been working on his motorcycle with father Dean Allsop, 41, in Primrose Crescent, Thorpe St Andrew, when they become involved in a row over the noise from the vehicle with James Crosbie, 48.

Norwich Crown Court has heard Crosbie - who is on trial for murder - used knives and a saw to stab Mr Allsop 17 times, in the incident on April 14 last year.

On Tuesday (July 18) the jury heard an interview Mikey had given to police after his father's death.

He said his dad was going to call police after Crosbie appeared at his window - opposite the garages where they were looking at the bike - and started threatening them.

Mikey said Crosbie came out of his door and "started chasing my dad with a knife".

He said: "He was outside with a massive wood saw in one hand and a knife in the other chasing my dad."

Mikey said he then heard "wild screaming" and saw his dad "staggering around".

Mr Allsop then fell to the ground.

Mikey said he did not have a phone on him so ran back to tell his mum, Louise Newell, what had happened.

He said: "Dad's been killed, dad's been killed".

Miss Newell ran out and Mikey picked up a machete from the shed to "protect" his dad.

He said: "I got a machete, came running back but by then it was too late. I saw dad covered in blood.

"There was blood everywhere - I've never seen so much blood.

"I just swung at him (Crosbie) in shock (with the machete).

"I stayed with my dad for a minute.

"My dad just said 'he's killed me".

"I was in shock - I didn't even know what to say to him, I didn't know what was going on.

"One minute I was going with my dad on a motorbike ride the next minute he's covered in blood on the floor.

"I just cried my eyes out."

Earlier the jury heard evidence from Aaron Barkshire, a motorcycle mechanic who lived in Primrose Crescent who had been friends with Mr Allsop.

Mr Barkshire, who became friends with Mr Allsop, who also lived in the same area, through their mutual interest in bikes, said he had been taking a look at Mikey's bike.

They had been running Mikey's bike for about a minute to a minute and a half before turning it off.

Mr Barkshire then became aware of Crosbie having stuck his fingers up at Mr Allsop from his window.

Mr Barkshire said he then came towards his front door and opened it before saying: "I can't hear my telly" because of the "noise of those motorbikes".

Mr Barkshire said Crosbie was "very angry" and swore at Mr Allsop telling him "I don't know you, you're not from around here".

But Crosbie, who later recognised Mr Allsop, was "inviting" him to come to his door although Mr Allsop did not respond.

Mr Barkshire said things got "heated" and Mr Allsop said he was going to call police.

The motorbike mechanic then went into his garage and heard Mikey say "he's got a knife" .

Mr Barkshire said: "He was screaming 'Dad, dad, dad".

Shortly after he heard a "real loud thud" on his garage as if "someone was pushed against it or was thrown to the side of it".

Mr Barkshire said: "I was scared, very scared... petrified."

When he came out of the garages he said he could hear a female "screaming" but could not see her.

He said he saw Dean "covered in blood" and Crosbie at his door.

He said Mikey was "screaming" at the entrance to the alleyway.

Mr Barkshire said Mikey told him to "call an ambulance, dad has been stabbed".

Crosbie, of Primrose Crescent, has gone on trial having denied the murder of Mr Allsop.

He has also denied the attempted murder and wounding with intent of Miss Newell and Miss Johnson.

The trial continues.