Search

Advanced search

Vegetarian waiter lodges appeal after losing landmark legal ruling

PUBLISHED: 08:53 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:53 18 October 2019

Tom Clements, managing director of Clements Solicitors in Ipswich, has filed an appeal on behalf of Mr Conisbee in what is expected to become a landmark case for the rights of vegetarians in the workplace. Picture: CLEMENTS SOLICITORS

Tom Clements, managing director of Clements Solicitors in Ipswich, has filed an appeal on behalf of Mr Conisbee in what is expected to become a landmark case for the rights of vegetarians in the workplace. Picture: CLEMENTS SOLICITORS

Archant

A waiter who claimed he had resigned from his job because of the way he was treated for being vegetarian has lodged an appeal after losing a landmark legal ruling.

A Norwich tribunal concluded last month that being vegetarian does not grant people anti-discrimination rights in the workplace.

George Conisbee, a waiter/barman at the Somerleyton estate in Suffolk, launched a discrimination claim against Crossley Farms Ltd, saying he had resigned from his job because of the way he was treated for being vegetarian.

But after he had lost his case, it emerged this week that solicitors had lodged an appeal following his claims he was harrassed for not eating meat.

Tom Clements, managing director of Clements Solicitors in Ipswich, has filed an appeal on behalf of Mr Conisbee in what is expected to become a landmark case for the rights of vegetarians in the workplace.

Mr Conisbee, 20, a waiter from Beccles, Suffolk originally lost his case at the Employment Tribunal in Norwich last month after claiming that he had been tricked into eating meat or tricked into believing that he had eaten meat while working at Somerleyton Hall.

Mr Clements, in filing the Appeal, said: "This might be seen akin to a Muslim or Jew being tricked into eating pork, which would undoubtedly and rightly be considered a heinous act of harassment contrary to the Equality Act 2010."

Mr Conisbee was not afforded protection against harrassment because the Employment Tribunal found the Claimant's vegetarianism should not be a treated as what is known as a "protected characteristic" and, as a result, the Equality Act 2010 did not apply to Mr Conisbee's situation.

One of the reasons given by the tribunal was the finding that the Claimant's decision to become a vegetarian was merely a lifestyle choice.

Mr Clements said: "We strongly believe that the Employment Tribunal got the law wrong, and for this reason, have appealed on behalf of our client to the Employment Appeal Tribunal and await its decision as to whether to allow the appeal to proceed to the next stages."

Unlike the first instant Employment Tribunal, the Employment Appeal Tribunal carries legal precedents meaning that this case has the potential to clarify the law which could affect the legal rights of a vast number of vegetarian workers in the UK today.

Most Read

‘Your parents will never look at you the same way again’ - 21-year-old from ‘loving home’ jailed for drug dealing

Lewis Skinner was jailed for five years six months after being caught with half a kilo of cocaine. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Drivers urged to avoid A11 after lorry overturns and causes delays

An overturned lorry has led to delays on the A11. Pic: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed PolicingTeam.

Norfolk man admits having more than 11,000 indecent child images

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Man dies following industrial incident in Great Yarmouth

An emergency vehicle leaving the scene of an 'industrial incident' at Great Yarmouth's outer harbour on October 17. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Year of work to install almost 3km of pipeline gets under way next week

Anglian Water staff laying a pipeline. Work to install almost 3km of new pipeline gets under way next weekPicture: Anglian Water

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man fined £100 for turning around in controversial car park

Sentinel House car park, in Norwich Picture: David Hannant

Body found near retail park

The body was found behind the St Nicholas Retail park, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Charity store relocates to make way for Burger King

Staff and volunteers at the Lowestoft Barnardo's store. Picture: Contributed by Barnardo's

Couple’s warning after being charged £320 for THREE minutes of parking

Daniel and Victoria King were charged £320 for three minutes of parking at Sentinel House. Picture: David Hannant/Daniel King

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Your parents will never look at you the same way again’ - 21-year-old from ‘loving home’ jailed for drug dealing

Lewis Skinner was jailed for five years six months after being caught with half a kilo of cocaine. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Man dies following industrial incident in Great Yarmouth

An emergency vehicle leaving the scene of an 'industrial incident' at Great Yarmouth's outer harbour on October 17. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Deadline approaching to apply for a secondary school place

Raised hands in class as the secondary school applications deadline approaches. Picture: Archant Library

Forget TripAdvisor - meet NipAdvisor, the review website for breastfeeding mums

Mums and their babies at a Breastfeeding Mum Meets event at Brewers Fayre, Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Supermarket banned from selling alcohol after immigration raid

Village Rise Supermarket in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Reece Hanson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists