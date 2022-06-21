Six people arrested at pig shed rave in west Norfolk

Police were called to a pig shed rave near Methwold - Credit: Google

Six people have been arrested at a rave in west Norfolk.

Police were called to land off Mundford Road, near Methwold, just before midnight on Saturday, June 18, after a member of the public reported suspicious activity.

Shortly after 4am, officers found 100 people at a rave in a former pig shed with music being played intermittently.

Officers blocked entrances to the site and monitored the event throughout the morning before seizing equipment and vehicles.

On Sunday, June 19, officers arrested two men in their 30s, a boy in his late teens, and a man and woman in their 20s at the site in connection with the event.

They were taken to King's Lynn police station for questioning.

The woman in her 20s has been released under investigation and the four others have been released on police bail until June 30.

Another man in his 20s from Cambridgeshire was arrested at the scene for breaching a court order and was taken to Wymondham police station.

He was remanded in custody to appear in court at a later date.