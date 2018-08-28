Search

Six men arrested and van seized after police raid

PUBLISHED: 10:42 18 December 2018

Summer Lane in Carbrooke, near Watton. Picture: Google

Archant

Six men have been arrested after a van, containing sheet metal and power tools which are believed to be stolen, was seized in Norfolk.

Norfolk Police said they arrested the men, aged between 21 and 78, on suspicion of theft and burglary offences in Carbrooke on Monday.

The raid took place at an address in Summer Lane in the town at around 3.20pm, with officers seizing a red Transit van which had sheet metal and power tools inside believed to have been stolen during a burglary in Snetterton over the weekend.

Officers added that a police cordon has been put in place while enquiries continue.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said: “Six men, aged between 21 and 78, were arrested at the location and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where they remain.

“A police cordon has been put in place, whilst enquiries continue.”

