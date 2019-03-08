Three men 'referred to immigration service for deportation' following drug seizure

Police were called to Whapload Road in Lowestoft. Photo: Greta Levy Archant

Six people have been arrested in connection with drug offences in Lowestoft.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police stopped two vehicles on Whapload Road in the town at 2.25pm last Friday, October 4.

A police spokesman said: "Five males were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs, while a sixth was arrested on suspicion with intent to supply drugs.

"Police also recovered around £8,000 worth of what is believed to be cannabis contained in a bag."

They were all taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre, with two vehicles also seized by police.

The police spokesman added: "Officers from the Operation Sentinel team, roads policing and Neighbourhood Response Teams were all involved in the arrests. "Three people, a 29-year-old, a 28-year-old and a 28-year-old were all released under investigation pending further enquiries.

"Three other males, a 22-year-old, a 31-year-old and an another 26-year-old were all referred to the immigration service for deportation."

Irmantas Kavaliauskas, 28, of no fixed abode, was charged with breach of a deportation order, driving with no motor insurance and driving whilst disqualified.

He appeared before Ipswich magistrates court on Monday, October 7.