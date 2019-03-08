Search

Three men 'referred to immigration service for deportation' following drug seizure

PUBLISHED: 17:10 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:10 07 October 2019

Police were called to Whapload Road in Lowestoft. Photo: Greta Levy

Archant

Six people have been arrested in connection with drug offences in Lowestoft.

Police stopped two vehicles on Whapload Road in the town at 2.25pm last Friday, October 4.

A police spokesman said: "Five males were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs, while a sixth was arrested on suspicion with intent to supply drugs.

"Police also recovered around £8,000 worth of what is believed to be cannabis contained in a bag."

They were all taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre, with two vehicles also seized by police.

The police spokesman added: "Officers from the Operation Sentinel team, roads policing and Neighbourhood Response Teams were all involved in the arrests. "Three people, a 29-year-old, a 28-year-old and a 28-year-old were all released under investigation pending further enquiries.

"Three other males, a 22-year-old, a 31-year-old and an another 26-year-old were all referred to the immigration service for deportation."

Irmantas Kavaliauskas, 28, of no fixed abode, was charged with breach of a deportation order, driving with no motor insurance and driving whilst disqualified.

He appeared before Ipswich magistrates court on Monday, October 7.

