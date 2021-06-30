News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Six arrested over puppy sales and money laundering

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 4:02 PM June 30, 2021   
Police have made six arrests in relation to puppy sales. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police have made six arrests in relation to puppy sales. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

Six people have been arrested during an investigation into money laundering and fraud in relation to puppy sales.

Police made the arrests in Trowse and Loddon on Wednesday morning, where officers have been investigating puppy sales in south Norfolk since December 2020.

Four men and women aged in their 20s, and a man and woman aged in their 30s were arrested at five properties in the area.

They were then taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and remain in custody.

A puppy recovered from one of the addresses is being looked after by the RSPCA.

Anyone with information which could help the investigation has been urged to contact PC Charlie Stone at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting investigation number 36/45855/21, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

