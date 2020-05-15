Teenager took her own life after inquest of close friend

A 19-year-old student who was “full of adventure” took her own life following the inquest of close friend Mia Titheridge.

Sinead Storey, 19, died in the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital after being found unresponsive in a hotel on Friday November, 22 last year.

An inquest into her death was held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Friday May, 15.

In a written statement from her family, Miss Storey was described as a beautiful and intelligent girl who was full of life and adventures and leading up to her death she had been focussed on her career, making plans for 2020 including concerts and was volunteering, including with the elderly.

The court heard Miss Storey, of Ash Tree Road, Doncaster, attended the inquest of friend Mia Titheridge, who took her own life at Huntercombe Hospital in Buxton in 2017, where Miss Storey had also been a patient.

Assistant coroner Johanna Thompson said Miss Storey appeared to blame herself and felt guilty around Miss Titheridge’s death.

A written statement from a clinical psychologist, who saw Miss Storey for treatment, said she had discussed concerns with a team manager about Miss Storey attending Miss Titheridge’s inquest and came up with an action plan which included contacting Norwich mental health services.

The court heard Miss Storey was determined to travel to Norwich to Miss Titheridge’s inquest, despite concern from her family, to help with closure around her death.

A written statement from a witness during Miss Titheridge’s inquest said Miss Storey was angry and upset about what she heard in court.

Miss Storey was found unresponsive in a city hotel room on November 21. The cause of death was given as hypoxic brain injury and cardiac arrest as a result of hanging.

The court heard Miss Storey had a history of mental health problems and had been diagnosed with emotionally unstable personality disorder.

Closing the inquest, Ms Thompson gave a conclusion of suicide.

- Do you need to talk? The Samaritans can be contacted 24 hours a day 365 days a year on 116 123.