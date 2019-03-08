Man who made indecent image of child given a suspended jail sentence
PUBLISHED: 17:03 05 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:03 05 September 2019
A 45-year-old man who was convicted of making an indecent image of a child has been given a year's suspended prison sentence.
Simon Woodhouse, of no fixed address, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday, September 5.
Woodhouse was convicted of three counts of breaking a sexual harm prevention order in addition to one count of making a indecent image of a child.
A second, separate, count of making indecent image of a child remained on file.
He was given a 12 month prison sentence suspended for 18 months.
He must also carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, 35 hours of rehabilitation activity, and attend a programme for sex offenders.
Woodhouse was also given an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.
The court also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the devices he was viewing and making the images on.
