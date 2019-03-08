Man who made indecent image of child given a suspended jail sentence

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Archant Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A 45-year-old man who was convicted of making an indecent image of a child has been given a year's suspended prison sentence.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Simon Woodhouse, of no fixed address, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday, September 5.

Woodhouse was convicted of three counts of breaking a sexual harm prevention order in addition to one count of making a indecent image of a child.

You may also want to watch:

A second, separate, count of making indecent image of a child remained on file.

He was given a 12 month prison sentence suspended for 18 months.

He must also carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, 35 hours of rehabilitation activity, and attend a programme for sex offenders.

Woodhouse was also given an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

The court also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the devices he was viewing and making the images on.