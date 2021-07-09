Bid to claw back cash from garage owner involved in burglary gang

Published: 4:03 PM July 9, 2021

A Norfolk garage owner who supplied false number plates for a prolific burglary gang is to have his hearing to claw back cash heard next year.

Simon Oakley, formerly of Alburgh Road, Hempnall, Norfolk, was jailed nine years for his part in the gang which saw more than £2m worth of property stolen between February and December 2017, including high performance cars, cash and jewellery.

Oakley was jailed in December 2018 after being convicted of conspiracy to burgle, possession of a firearm without a certificate and handling stolen goods.

During the trial, the jury heard how Oakley, who at the time owned Stratton Quick Fit, in Long Stratton, helped provide false registration plates for the gang.

On Friday a confiscation hearing was fixed for Oakley at Norwich Crown Court for March, next year, and is expected to last three days.

There will also be an interim hearing in October. Oakley did not attend Friday's hearing.