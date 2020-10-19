Search

Bid to get back money from garage owner in nationwide burglary gang

PUBLISHED: 14:37 19 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:37 19 October 2020

Simon Oakley court case. Picture: Staff photographer

Simon Oakley court case. Picture: Staff photographer

Archant Norfolk 2018

A Norfolk garage owner who supplied false number plates for a prolific burglary gang is to have his hearing to claw back cash put off until April next year.

Simon Oakley, 47, formerly of Alburgh Road, Hempnall, Norfolk was jailed for nine years for his part in the gang which saw more than £2m worth of property stolen between February and December 2017, including high performance cars, cash and jewellery.

Oakley was jailed in December 2018 after he was convicted of conspiracy to burgle, possession of a firearm without a certificate and handling stolen goods.

During the trial at Norwich Crown Court, the jury heard how Oakley, who at the time owned Stratton Quick Fit, in Long Stratton, helped provide false registration plates for the gang.

The hearing on Monday said the a confiscation hearing will now be on April 13, having been delayed because of Covid-19.

