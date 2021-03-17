News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man goes on trial over deaths of two women on A47 Acle Straight

person

Christine Cunningham

Published: 1:34 PM March 17, 2021   
The crash closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

A man has gone on trial after denying two charges of causing death by dangerous driving in a collision on the A47 Acle Straight.

Simon Nortcliffe, 53, of Whitchurch, Shropshire, has been charged with driving his Fiat Ducato van dangerously on the A47 New Road, near Mautby, on March 2,  2020, causing the death of Mary Matthews, 76, and Myra Green, 78, who were driving in the opposite direction in a pink Nissan Micra.

A jury was sworn in at Norwich Crown Court and the case will be opened on Thursday.

David Wilson, prosecuting, told the jury that the collision happened on March 2, 2020 on the A47 Acle Straight when a Fiat Ducato being driven by Nortcliffe in the course of his employment was involved in a collision with a car, in which both women died.

He told the jury they would be hearing from a number of witnesses including evidence from a  police officer, who carried out an investigation into the collision.

Judge Katharine Moore told jurors that the case was expected to finish by Wednesday of next week.

