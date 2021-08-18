Signs stolen from Broads staithe

Published: 10:52 AM August 18, 2021

The staithe where the signs were stolen from in Potter Heigham - Credit: Google

Three signs have been stolen from Potter Heigham staithe and police are appealing for information.

The incident is believed to have taken place between Thursday, August 5, and Thursday, August 12.

Norfolk Constabulary are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incidents or suspicious behaviour in the area or have information about the theft to come forward.

Those with information should contact Hoveton Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/58484/21.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.