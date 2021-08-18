News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Signs stolen from Broads staithe

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:52 AM August 18, 2021   
Potter Heigham staithe

The staithe where the signs were stolen from in Potter Heigham - Credit: Google

Three signs have been stolen from Potter Heigham staithe and police are appealing for information.

The incident is believed to have taken place between Thursday, August 5, and Thursday, August 12.

Norfolk Constabulary are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incidents or suspicious behaviour in the area or have information about the theft to come forward.

Those with information should contact Hoveton Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/58484/21. 

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk Police
Great Yarmouth News
East Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Diners enjoy a meal inside one of the outdoor dining pods which have been installed for social distancing at The Barn...

Diners leave restaurant without paying - despite getting last minute table

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Paint has been daubed across the cocktail rat Banksy artwork in Lowestoft.

Suffolk Live | Video

Anger and disappointment as Banksy artwork defaced

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Busy roads in Brancaster. The Brancaster Parking and Safety Team

'Gridlocked' seaside roads prompt villagers to take action

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Jay Sadler and friends were hit with parking notices following Norwich City's game with Liverpool

'Misunderstanding' as penalty charges hit City fans in charity car park

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon