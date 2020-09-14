Man’s marriage collapses after he stole £2,630 from mother-in-law

Shaun King was caught on CCTV stealing his mother-in-law's money from a cash machine at Tesco Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire Archant

A man’s marriage fell apart after he stole £2,630 from the bank account of his vulnerable mother-in-law.

Shaun King, 36, used his elderly relative’s bank card to withdraw the cash over a 10-month period, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Oliver Haswell, prosecuting, said King’s wife had power of attorney on her mother’s account and King without her permission used the bank card to withdraw cash.

When the thefts came to light, an investigation was launched and it was found that King had been making the cash withdrawals from Veronica Blake’s account.

He was caught on camera getting money from a cash machine at Tesco, in Dereham.

The court heard that as a result of the thefts, King’s marriage had now ended because of the breach of trust.

Mr Haswell said Lloyds Bank had since reimbursed the money to the victim, but had been left out of pocket by the thefts.

He said no victim impact statement had been made.

King, of Rose Drive, Dereham, admitted theft between August 2018 to June 2019.

Recorder John Bate-Williams imposed an 18-month community order and made King do 200 hours unpaid work.

He also ordered him to repay £2,630 to Lloyds Bank, which can be paid over a 12-month period.

Recorder Bate-Williams told King he had taken the cash without the permission of the elderly victim. He said: “You were caught by CCTV at Tesco, in Dereham, taking cash and it transpired the person taking the cash was you, the son-in-law.”

He said that he had breached the trust placed in him.

He said King had no previous convictions for dishonesty and accepted he was full of remorse as he had stated it was the “biggest mistake” of his life.

Ian James, for King, said that the thefts had cost him his marriage.

He said that as soon as he was asked about the thefts he admitted what he had done:, adding “He knows he has to put it right. He has expressed his willingness to pay the cash back.”

He said as well as his marriage break-up he now had the conviction for theft. He said: “He will have to carry the burden of the conviction for theft.”

He said King already had suffered significant punishment.