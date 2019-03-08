Search

Dealer ran £124,000 drugs operation from Norfolk prison cell

PUBLISHED: 13:45 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:08 16 September 2019

Norfolk police involved in a raid linked to county lines drug dealing. Picture: Archant.

Norfolk police involved in a raid linked to county lines drug dealing. Picture: Archant.

Archant

A dealer ran a lucrative drugs operation from a Norfolk jail with the help of his "business manager" who trafficked two vulnerable teenagers to sell drugs on the streets of Great Yarmouth.

Shaun Ellis, 26, ran the 'Chase' dealer line, which is estimated to have made more than £124,000 over a four-month period, while serving in Wayland Prison, and got Nathan Hamilton to run the business for him while he was inside.

Jude Durr, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said that Ellis was in regular phone contact on a daily basis with Hamilton, 29, from jail speaking in "slang" terms to arrange drug deals and telling him what he should do.

He said: "This was an enterprise of some size."

Mr Durr said drugs came from London to Great Yarmouth and investigations revealed that as part of the drugs enterprise two boys aged 15 and 16 had been brought to Norfolk to sell drugs. The two have since been identified as victims of modern slavery.

"These were both young and vulnerable individuals."

The operation was smashed after police arrested Hamilton and 28-year-old Blaire Carpenter-Angol in a car at Fullers Hill, in Great Yarmouth, and managed to seize mobile phones, including the dealer phone for the 'Chase' line, which showed more than 30,000 calls and messages had been made over a four-month period.

They recovered messages which included Ellis asking how the business was doing and Hamilton telling him they had loads of customers "happy banging" the phone, which was slang for drug users contacting the line.

Mr Durr said that Ellis also at times was annoyed at Hamilton, telling him he could not "pattern up" - meaning he was not up to running the business.

While in police custody, police grew suspicious that Carpenter-Angol had secreted drugs inside his body and after several days he was taken to the James Paget University Hospital to have the packages of drugs removed.

Mr Durr said that 272 wraps of heroin and 292 wraps of cocaine were recovered with a street value totalling £5,640.

He said: "This conspiracy had the expectation of making substantial financial gain."

Ellis, who was described as the "commander-in-chief" admitted conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin between May and October 12 last year.

Hamilton, of Mawby Street, London, pleaded guilty to arranging the travel of another person with a view to exploitation along with two counts of conspiring to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

Also due to be sentenced for their part in the drugs conspiracy are Nicholas Lawrence, 47, of Gapton Hall Road, Great Yarmouth, Carpenter-Angol from London and Thimotew Adetona, 19, from Barnet.

The case continues.

