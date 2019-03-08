Concealing a 'dark and ugly secret' - from town stalwart to convicted sex offender

Shane Vertigan when he was vice chairman of Hindringham Football Club . Picture: MARK BULLIMORE Archant Norfolk 2015

"An outwardly decent member of society concealing a dark and ugly secret."

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Shane Vertigan, when he opened a 'trim trail' at Little Snoring Primary School. Picture: Matthew Usher Shane Vertigan, when he opened a 'trim trail' at Little Snoring Primary School. Picture: Matthew Usher

That is how Shane Vertigan was described by a judge the day he was put behind bars for six years.

The 49-year-old from Whitelands in Fakenham had denied eight charges of abusing a teenage girl.

But on Friday, a jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of six offences of sexually assaulting a girl between the ages of 13 and 15, more than a decade ago.

A seemingly upstanding member of his community, Vertigan previously worked as a police community support officer (PCSO) in Fakenham for a number of years.

Shane Vertigan, wh became known as the 'singing traffic warden' around Fakenham. Picture: Graham Corney Shane Vertigan, wh became known as the 'singing traffic warden' around Fakenham. Picture: Graham Corney

Vertigan also worked in the custody office at Bethel Street Police Station in Norwich for five years, and then, in 1997, he was appointed traffic warden for Fakenham, Holt and Walsingham.

You may also want to watch:

He became known as the 'singing traffic warden' and also sang for a Salvation Army band, a charity he was a member of. Vertigan had a long association with Hindringham Football Club, and has held positions including, most recently, chairman. He is also a qualified football referee.

At his sentencing at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, judge David Goodin said he had been "an outwardly decent member of society concealing a dark and ugly secret."

He described how Vertigan had become obsessed with the girl, who was more than 20 years his junior, and had used grooming behaviour "to get her to where he wanted her to be."

He said the sexual assaults included Vertigan touching her genital area.

The court heard how, years later, the victim had been deeply affected by what had happened.

After the case a Norfolk Police spokesman said: "This sentence reflects the severity of the offences and it's right he has been brought to justice. We will always do our very best to protect our communities and investigate any allegation of criminal conduct against an individual, whatever their background. Vertigan stopped working for Norfolk Constabulary in May 2007.

"However his behaviour falls woefully short of anything we would ever expect or the public expects of a former employee. The victim deserves our praise and heartfelt gratitude for having the courage to come forward and tell us what happened."