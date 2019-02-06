Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Dozens of sex offenders in Norfolk removed from lifetime register after law change

06 February, 2019 - 13:45
Andy Coller, Temporary Detective Superintendent for Safeguarding. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Andy Coller, Temporary Detective Superintendent for Safeguarding. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Four of every five sex offenders in Norfolk who applied to be removed from the life-long register in recent years have been successful.

It means 50 sex offenders who were previously subject to lifetime registration are now deemed as lower risk and have had their notification requirements revoked since 2014.

In 2011, then Home Secretary Theresa May opened the door for sex offenders to appeal their lifetime registration.

It came after a supreme court ruling that indefinite registration with no right to review amounted to a breached of human rights.

Offenders must wait at least 15 years to have a right of review, but those who do make applications to be removed from the register are overwhelmingly successful, with 78pc of appeals granted.

Andy Coller, Temporary Detective Superintendent for Safeguarding. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYAndy Coller, Temporary Detective Superintendent for Safeguarding. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Juvenile sex offenders have to wait a minimum of eight years before being eligible for review.

Norfolk Constabulary said they take management of sex offenders “extremely seriously”, but that they have a “duty to enforce the law” and treat each appeal fairly.

T/Detective Superintendent Andy Coller, head of safeguarding at the force, said: “We take the management of sex offenders extremely seriously and will monitor, risk assess and enforce the law applied to those on the register.

“The management of risk in the community is provided under the Multi-Agency Public Protection Arrangements (MAPPA) which involves police, probation and other partner agencies.

“Under the law, sex offenders who are subject to lifetime notification requirements can apply to have them reviewed after at least 15 years by making an application to police.

“When making such decisions, a number of factors must be taken into consideration including any evidence that the person chooses to submit.

“The evidence provided will include details of current relationships with family members and partners, current employment and interests, helping to build a picture of their life so all risks can be considered during the decision making process.

“Having carefully considered all available information we make a determination based upon the current level of risk as to whether that person should still be subject to notification requirements.

“We have a duty to enforce the law and apply this legislation in a fair manner.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Parts of Norfolk ranked as among worst places in country for young people

North Norfolk was ranked three out of 10 in the BBC survey. Pic: Mike Page.

Norfolk garden centre restaurant named best in England

Staff members at Thetford Garden Centre's Lime Kiln Kitchen are celebrating success in recent awards. Picture: Conor Matchett

Cost crisis leads to well-known Norwich store closing its doors for final time

The Cane Furniture Centre will be closing at the end of the month. Picture: Archant

How a £43,000 granny annexe in this Costessey garden turned into a nightmare

Sam Elmhirst's mum was meant to move into this lodge in her garden which cost £43,000 to build. But the project went badly wrong and her mum has no way to get the money back. Photo: Archant

Jobs blow as BrightHouse reveals Norfolk store will be among 30 to shut

BrightHouse is to close its store in Thetford. Pic: Sonya Duncan

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

Former coffee shop owner leaves sex toy in car in protest outside rival village cafe

Kerry Radley, former owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

BMW driver takes extreme measures to avoid car park dents

A BMW car parked in Long Stratton whose driver went to extraordinary lengths to protect their paintwork. Picture: Tina Land

Norfolk garden centre restaurant named best in England

Staff members at Thetford Garden Centre's Lime Kiln Kitchen are celebrating success in recent awards. Picture: Conor Matchett

Crime scenes to be guarded by civilians on zero hours contracts after loss of PCSOs

Police officers will be replaced by 'scene guards' on zero hours contracts at crime scene seals. Photo: Steve Adams

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Cost crisis leads to well-known Norwich store closing its doors for final time

The Cane Furniture Centre will be closing at the end of the month. Picture: Archant

Parts of Norfolk ranked as among worst places in country for young people

North Norfolk was ranked three out of 10 in the BBC survey. Pic: Mike Page.

Family mourns ‘lost years’ after grandfather dies in crash while not wearing seatbelt

Stefan Rider, whose grandfather died in a accident while not wearing a seatbelt Picture: Archant

Police warn taxi firm’s bid for restaurant could create ‘flashpoint for disorder’

The unit on Prince of Wales Road which could be turned into a restaurant. Photo: Google

Norfolk garden centre restaurant named best in England

Staff members at Thetford Garden Centre's Lime Kiln Kitchen are celebrating success in recent awards. Picture: Conor Matchett
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists