News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Seven people arrested after 50 vehicles stopped by police at Thickthorn

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 3:20 PM July 5, 2022
Police officer

Seven people in Norfolk were arrested during a day of action at Thickthorn - Credit: PA

Seven people were arrested and 50 vehicles were stopped during a police day of action near Norwich.

Operation Alliance aimed to disrupt criminal activity and organised crime groups who commit offences across county borders.

A total of 50 vehicles were escorted by officers to the checkpoint site at Thickthorn Park & Ride on Tuesday, June 21, where police and partner agencies conducted checks.

Seven people were arrested - three on suspicion of drunk driving, two for domestic-related offences and two for motor vehicle theft offences.

The remaining drivers were given traffic offence reports for fatal four offences or dealt with for construction and use offences.

Four vehicles were prohibited from use on the roads and only five drivers left the checkpoint having no offences detected.

Sergeant Jordan Pokorny of the Joint Roads and Armed Policing Team said: “It is always disappointing to see drivers being dealt with for fatal four offences, given that we work had to raise awareness of these and how they increase the chances of being involved in a serious or fatal collision."

Norfolk Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

The Parlour café  and tearoom has opened for business at Abbey Farm in Binham, north Norfolk

Food and Drink

Café serving produce fresh from its farm opens in north Norfolk

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Flames gripped a barn off the A149 at Thorpe Market in north Norfolk.

Video

Flames grip barn in north Norfolk

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Sanders Coaches' 202 service has been blocked by a fallen tree. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Parked cars prevent buses from serving north Norfolk village

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The A47 between Blofield and North Burlingham. Pic: Highways England.

'Significant construction' on A47 to begin in 2023

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon