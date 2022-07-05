Seven people arrested after 50 vehicles stopped by police at Thickthorn

Seven people in Norfolk were arrested during a day of action at Thickthorn - Credit: PA

Seven people were arrested and 50 vehicles were stopped during a police day of action near Norwich.

Operation Alliance aimed to disrupt criminal activity and organised crime groups who commit offences across county borders.

A total of 50 vehicles were escorted by officers to the checkpoint site at Thickthorn Park & Ride on Tuesday, June 21, where police and partner agencies conducted checks.

Seven people were arrested - three on suspicion of drunk driving, two for domestic-related offences and two for motor vehicle theft offences.

The remaining drivers were given traffic offence reports for fatal four offences or dealt with for construction and use offences.

Four vehicles were prohibited from use on the roads and only five drivers left the checkpoint having no offences detected.

Sergeant Jordan Pokorny of the Joint Roads and Armed Policing Team said: “It is always disappointing to see drivers being dealt with for fatal four offences, given that we work had to raise awareness of these and how they increase the chances of being involved in a serious or fatal collision."