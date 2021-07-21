Drink driver who caused serious injury to two people on A11 has case adjourned
- Credit: copyright: Archant 2014
The sentencing of a drink driver who swerved between lanes of traffic on the A11 and ploughed his Jaguar into parked cars, leaving two men with serious injuries, has been adjourned.
Adomas Marengolcas, 35, smashed the Jaguar into a Vauxhall Tigra parked in an A11 layby close to the Thickthorn roundabout.
It created a chain reaction which saw two other vehicles - a Ford Mondeo and a Ford Focus - shunt into one another, leaving two men with serious injuries and one needing "life-saving surgery".
Following the crash on November 22 last year, Marengolcas, of Anson Road, Great Yarmouth, was found to have 126mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood. The legal limit is 80.
He appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday (July 21) for sentence, after having previously admitted two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and one of drink driving.
But the case was adjourned until August 5 as the interpreter had not been booked for long enough to cover the hearing.
