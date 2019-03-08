Search

Sentencing adjourned for stalker who sent cornflour to victims

PUBLISHED: 13:36 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:36 06 August 2019

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

The case of a 51-year-old stalker who sent cornflour to her victims in the post during a nine month campaign has been adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be completed.

Jackie Harmer has previously admitted two counts of stalking and one of perverting the course of justice.

She denied sending a hoax noxious substance, but accepted she had sent cornflour as she stalked the couple.

Harmer, of Acle Road, Moulton St Mary, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (August 6) when she was due to be sentenced but a pre-sentence report had not been completed and the case was adjourned until Friday, (August 16).

Harmer was granted bail on the condition she meets with probation on Friday (August 9). (As previously reported, Harmer admitted sending letters, online messages and claimed to be watching the house where the couple lived between October 2017 and July 2018.

