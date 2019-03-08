Search

CCTV system to be installed in market town later in the year

PUBLISHED: 15:48 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:48 27 June 2019

Earsham Street, Bungay. Residents have been having their say on what they really think about the town. Picture: Nick Butcher

Security cameras are expected to be installed in Bungay town centre later this year, as police figures reveal a spike in anti-social behaviour.

Following advice from Suffolk Police, nearby towns and experts in planning and enforcement, 13 security cameras will be placed around six or more buildings in Bungay.

The plans also include a receiver on the council offices, which will be in a locked room, with footage only available to be viewed by council staff or the police.

In a statement to the community, a spokesperson for Bungay Town Council said: "Our assessment involved advice from the Police, nearby towns with CCTV systems, experts in planning and enforcement as well as security companies.

"A risk assessment was undertaken to make sure we complied with the Data Protection Code of Practice for Surveillance Cameras and the Gathering of Personal Information published by the Information Commissioners Office."

In the statement, the council said statistics were "surprisingly much higher than anticipated".

"For 2018, there were 57 anti-social crimes and 32 public order crimes," they said.

According to Bungay's town clerk Jeremy Burton, the planning applications for the installation of the CCTV camera are still with East Suffolk Council, but is hoped to begin in September this year.

Mr Burton said the town council and East Suffolk Council intend to "minimise the visual impact" of the security cameras on the grade two listed buildings.

He said: "Everyone respects the heritage in the town, they are conscious they are grade two listed buildings. Some people do want them up ASAP."

The cameras are expected to cost £14,000 and will be installed in two phases around the Buttercross, Old Market, Broad Street, Trinity Street along with additional cameras in along St Mary's Street, Earsham Street and Lower Olland Street.

As well as anti-social behaviour, the CCTV is also hoped to deter joyriders through the town.

Since March, two portable Speed Indictor Devices (SID's) have been rotated between six locations. The devices record vehicle numbers, speed and size and the information can be passed onto the police to assisted with enforcement as well as longer-term planning of traffic control within the town.

