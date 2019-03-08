Search

Police confirm second carjacking in same neighbourhood

PUBLISHED: 19:16 11 June 2019 | UPDATED: 19:16 11 June 2019

Police outside the Tesco Express in Magdalen Road, near to where the second carjacking took place in Guernsey Road. Picture: Archant

Archant

Carjackers threatened a woman at knifepoint before making off with her Mini, just hours after a taxi was stolen in a similar incident on a nearby road.

Silver Stores on Silver Road, Norwich. Picture: ArchantSilver Stores on Silver Road, Norwich. Picture: Archant

Detectives are investigating after two men, one of who was reported to be carrying a knife, forced a woman out of her black Mini Cooper in Norwich's Guernsey Road before they stole her vehicle.

They then drove off towards Heath Road, following the incident at 6.25pm on Monday.

A further incident was reported to police just before, at approximately 6.10pm, regarding a shop in Silver Road.

A witness told this newspaper that two men and a woman entered Silver Stores, where they pulled a knife on a customer before running away.

Police in Silver Road, Norwich. Picture: ArchantPolice in Silver Road, Norwich. Picture: Archant

No-one was injured in either incident.

A Norfolk police spokesman said a man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of robbery "following a number of incidents in and around Norwich yesterday afternoon and into the evening".

At 5.30am on the same day, two men armed with a knife approached a taxi driver parked in nearby Bull Close Road and ordered him to get out of the car.

The driver ambushed in Bull Close Road worked at Five Star Taxis. Photo: ArchantThe driver ambushed in Bull Close Road worked at Five Star Taxis. Photo: Archant

The robbers stole the vehicle and picked up a woman nearby. The car was last seen at Norwich Airport heading out of the city.

Nearly 12 hours later, around 5pm, the Five Stars Taxis car was returned to near Bull Close Road and later recovered by police.

A police spokesman said they were pursuing all lines of enquiry, but did not confirm a definite link between the incidents.

On Monday, at 5.21pm, Five Stars Taxis tweeted: "Our car has been recovered and albeit not back with us, it is in very safe hands @NorfolkPolice..."

A taxi driver was threatened with a knife before two men stole his car in Bull Close Road, Norwich. Picture: GoogleA taxi driver was threatened with a knife before two men stole his car in Bull Close Road, Norwich. Picture: Google

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk Police quoting reference number 445 of 10 June 2019.

