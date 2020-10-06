Jealous teenager stalked young woman for a year, court hears

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd. copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

A teenager stalked a young woman for about a year sending her a large quantity of unwanted text messages and trying to contact her on social media despite her making it plain she wanted nothing to do with him, a court heard.

Sebastian Leake, 19, of Ottaway Close, New Costessey, admitted stalking the victim between August 1 2018 and 13 August 2019.

Lori Tucker, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said the victim even changed her mobile phone in a bid to stop him contacting her but he seemed to always find a way of getting her new number.

“She told him she did not want contact with him but he would not listen. She changed her mobile four or five times to avoid contact with the defendant but he always seemed to get her new number.”

Ms Tucker said she also tried to block him from her social media accounts, but he became jealous if he found she had been out and on one occasion he saw her in Norwich and followed her about the city.

“She started shouting at him telling him to leave her alone or she would phone the police.”

When arrested, Leake admitted he had sent messages, but denied he was obsessed with the victim.

Ms Tucker said that the victim had made it clear she wants no further contact with Leake.

Judge Andrew Shaw made a restraining order so that Leake keeps away from contacting the victim or her mother and imposed a two year community order.

He said that he accepted Leake had mental health problems, but said that was no excuse: “You have to grow up and grow up quickly.”

He said Leake seemed to see himself as a victim but told him: “You are not a victim.”

He said Leake could not force anyone to like him or be in a relationship with him and said: “It is just part of life and to conduct yourself in the way you did is just unacceptable.”

Judge Shaw warned him not to breach the restraining order or he would be back before him in court

He also ordered that Leake attend 50 rehabilitation days so he can help from professional people.

John Morgans, for Leake, said that he knows his behaviour was wrong.

He said the offending behaviour now happened more than year ago.

“There has not been any sign of any breach. There is going to be no repeat.”