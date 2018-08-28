Search

Man who threatened to kill woman in torrent of abusive phone calls is jailed

PUBLISHED: 15:15 13 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:21 13 November 2018

Sean Robertson, from Nelson Road Central, Great Yarmouth, has been jailed after admitting harassment and drug offences.

A man who threatened to kill a woman he bombarded with abusive phone calls has been jailed.

Sean Robertson, 32, of Nelson Road Central, Great Yarmouth, subjected his victim to verbally abusive and threatening phone calls, Norwich Crown Court heard at the end of October.

And on Friday Robertson was handed a prison sentence of 44 months, and an indefinite restraining order.

Robertson had pleaded guilty to one count of ‘putting a person in fear of violence’, one count of possession of a Class B drug, namely cannabis, and one count of controlling or coercive behaviour in an intimate or family relationship.

The harassment offences relate to incidents between June 1 and July 31, 2018, where Robertson bombarded a female victim with phone calls.

PC Lloyd Keddo said: “By pleading guilty Robertson has prevented the victim having to sit through a trial; however I have no doubt that his behaviour has had a massive impact on her and those around her.

“This sentence highlights that we take reports of stalking and harassment seriously and are committed to bringing those responsible for these kinds of offences to justice.”

