Longjia scooter stolen from outside home

A white Longjia LJ50QT-F scooter was stolen from outside a home in Marham Road, Lowestoft at around 11.40pm on Sunday, May 10. Picture: Google Images Archant

Witnesses are being sought after a scooter was stolen from outside a home.

Police are appealing for information following the theft of a scooter in Lowestoft over the weekend.

A police spokesman said: “The white Longjia LJ50QT-F scooter, registration AF17 GXE, was stolen from outside a home in Marham Road, Lowestoft at around 11.40pm on Sunday, May 10.

“Can you help?”

If you have any information about this theft or you know where the scooter is now please contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/25871/20.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org

