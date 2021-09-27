News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk scams: Rogue gardeners and fake energy salespeople

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 7:02 AM September 27, 2021   
Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning over scam emails. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Trading standards are warning people to be aware of four scams in Norfolk. - Credit: PA

From rogue traders to cold callers, here are some scams to be aware of which are currently being used in Norfolk.

Trading standards at Norfolk County Council is urging families across the county to be aware of these four scams which been operating within the last week.

Rogue traders offering gardening work in Hellesdon

People living in the Hellesdon area are being urged to beware of a man offering gardening work in the area.

The scam was spotted when a man cold called one person claiming he had been working at a neighbouring property and offered to trim hedges.

His offer was declined and the person asked the cold caller to leave and he returned to a red van.

Trading standards says its advice is to never deal with doorstep cold callers or agree to have work done on or around property if approached in this way.

Cold callers pretending to be energy salespeople

With energy price hikes hitting the news, experts are warning families in Norfolk to be alert to bogus energy salespeople.

Trading standards officials say news the price of gas has soared in recent weeks has created a window of opportunity for scammers to con unsuspecting customers into handing over their bank details.

Fraudsters could attempt to cold call households pretending to be well known energy suppliers.

The scammers will then attempt to convince consumers to switch supplier and, if they agree, ask for their bank details.

Another energy related scam sees face-to-face 'salespeople' knocking on doors and pretending they are there to help customers switch providers.

If targeted by these scams, experts say people should not respond to cold calls, never give out personal or bank details over the phone and never click on links in emails.

Rogue traders offering household products in east Norfolk

Families in east Norfolk are being warned to be on their guard after receiving reports of doorstep cold callers trying to sell household products.

This follows reports this week from residents in the Brundall, Blofiled, Ingham, Hemsby, Ormesby, Caister and Burgh Castle areas of young men doorstep cold calling.

These cold callers often claim to be 'ex offenders' who are part of a 'youth offending scheme' or say they have 'recently left the army' and will attempt to sell household products from large bags or rucksacks they are carrying.

According to trading standards, it is likely there could be several of these sellers within an area and they may move onto other locations in Norfolk.

The council's advice is to never deal with anyone who cold calls at your property offering to sell something.

Cold callers telephoning about gas contracts

This warning follows a report from someone living in Norfolk who received a call this week where a cold caller stated he was "your local energy advisor" before attempting to talk about gas pricing and contracts.

Trading standards advice is to always be wary of any approach made in a telephone call and to never give or confirm any personal or financial details.

The county council says all scam attempts should be reported on 0808 223 1133.

