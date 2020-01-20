Search

'What sort of man are you?' Judge slams thug who headbutted ex-partner

PUBLISHED: 06:00 21 January 2020

Samuel Steward leaving court. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A man with a "shameful" record headbutted his former partner leaving her dazed and seeing stars, a court heard.

Samuel Steward, 31, became involved in a row with his former partner over a car and as well as headbutting her he also smashed her phone and broke a vase, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Ben Brighouse, prosecuting, said after Steward headbutted the victim to the side of her head she described seeing stars and feeling sore after the attack, although she did not want to make any victim impact statement.

He said that Steward had also smashed her phone during the row, causing £60 worth of damage, and also broke a £20 vase.

Steward, of Motum Road, Norwich, admitted common assault and criminal damage and was jailed for 15 weeks and given a restraining order, under which he must keep away from his ex-partner.

The court heard that Steward had previous convictions for violence against women and breaching restraining orders, with his last conviction being in 2016 when he was given a suspended sentence for harassment against a former partner and threatening to drive his car into the Prince of Denmark after a row with the landlady.

Jailing him, Judge Andrew Shaw told Steward: "You have a shameful record of being violent towards women. Your record is appalling."

He added: "How dare you be violent to a woman? What sort of man are you?"

Judge Shaw said it was disgraceful behaviour and said the headbutt had caused the victim to be dazed and see stars.

"This is a serious matter and she was particularly vulnerable."

Ian James, for Steward, said he realised that he went too far. He said: "His behaviour is shameful. He wants to say he is sorry. This was a loss of temper born out of a particular set of circumstances."

Mr James said that Steward deserved credit for his guilty plea and said that he had gone round to see his ex-partner to give her some money.

"It was a heated argument that goes too far. An argument on both sides."

He said that Steward did not want to come back before the courts and said: "He intends to control his temper in the future."

He said Steward would agree with any restraining order which was imposed by the court.

