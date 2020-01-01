Search

Advanced search

Dealer caught for the second time flushing drugs down toilet

PUBLISHED: 11:00 01 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:28 01 February 2020

A drug dealer caught peddling heroin and crack cocaine in Norwichs Chapelfield Gardens got arrested again in another drugs bust. File photo. Picture: Denise Bradley

A drug dealer caught peddling heroin and crack cocaine in Norwichs Chapelfield Gardens got arrested again in another drugs bust. File photo. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant 2013

A drug dealer caught peddling heroin and crack cocaine in Norwich's Chapelfield Gardens got arrested again in another drugs bust when he was found flushing drugs down a toilet at a city flat.

Samuel Coker, 23, was first arrested when plain-clothed officers saw him acting suspiciously on a bike in Chapelfield Gardens on August 1, 2018.

When arrested he was found to have 16 wraps of crack cocaine and 19 wraps of heroin worth about £200 hidden down his boxer shorts, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said Coker was released under investigation but on October 29, last year, he was arrested again when police raided a flat in Philadelphia Lane, in Norwich, and found Coker flushing drugs down a toilet.

Mr Youell said when arrested Coker told officers: "I was in the wrong place at the wrong time."

Coker, from London, admitted possession of heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply and was jailed for 40 months.

The court heard in 2017 he had been jailed at Bournemouth Crown Court for being involved in a county lines operation involving drugs supply, and was also the victim of a stabbing in January 2019.

Sentencing him, Judge Katharine Moore told Coker: "You are no stranger to custody and no stranger to drug dealing."

She warned him if he got caught again supplying drugs he would be liable for a seven-year minimum term.

However she accepted he was put under pressure and said his stabbing was probably linked to his involvement in drugs gangs.

She said ultimately he had a choice whether to deal drugs and told him: "It is a choice you have made again and again."

Judge Moore added: "It makes it more serious because you have done this before."

Victoria Meads, for Coker, said he had a difficult upbringing and was forced to deal drugs over a debt he owed to dealers: "He himself has a very clear insight into why he has become involved in this life."

Coker also told the court how he was homeless living on the street when first recruited to sell drugs.

He said: "My life has not been easy."

Most Read

Family shunned on return to Norfolk after China holiday amid coronavirus ‘hysteria’

Daniel Smith travelled to China earlier this year but was more than 300 miles away from Wuhan, where the Coronavirus broke out. Picture: Daniel Smith

Long-running American-themed diner Zaks sold

Zaks, Barrack Street. Pic: Zaks

Main railway line closed for next three weeks

Train services between Norwich, Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft will be replaced with buses for the next three weeks Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

See inside penthouse apartment in former Norwich office block

A penthouse in a former office block on Ber Street has come on the market in Norwich. Photo: Haart

Landlords of The Wildman in Norwich take on second pub

Landlords of The Wildman Pete Harvey and Frances Chisholm are taking over a second Norfolk pub Credit: Lauren De Boise

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Body found in Wymondham

A body has been found in Wymondham. Picture Sophie Wyllie.

Snow could be on the way for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk

Some coastal areas in Norfolk and Suffolk could see some snow showers next week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

‘What a cheek!’ - Neighbours baffled by letter asking them to close car doors quietly

Neighbours in Potters Drive in Hopton were flabberghasted when a letter arrived in the post telling them to shut their car doors more quietly Picture: supplied

Three Norfolk high schools to move to different academy trusts

Attleborough Academy will join the Sapientia Education Trust; the move is anticipated to happen around April 1. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Long-running American-themed diner Zaks sold

Zaks, Barrack Street. Pic: Zaks

Main railway line closed for next three weeks

Train services between Norwich, Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft will be replaced with buses for the next three weeks Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Landlords of The Wildman in Norwich take on second pub

Landlords of The Wildman Pete Harvey and Frances Chisholm are taking over a second Norfolk pub Credit: Lauren De Boise

Family shunned on return to Norfolk after China holiday amid coronavirus ‘hysteria’

Daniel Smith travelled to China earlier this year but was more than 300 miles away from Wuhan, where the Coronavirus broke out. Picture: Daniel Smith

Woman’s body found in river

A body, believed to be that of a missing woman in her 70s, has been found in the Bure.
Drive 24