Dealer caught for the second time flushing drugs down toilet

A drug dealer caught peddling heroin and crack cocaine in Norwichs Chapelfield Gardens got arrested again in another drugs bust. File photo. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant 2013

A drug dealer caught peddling heroin and crack cocaine in Norwich's Chapelfield Gardens got arrested again in another drugs bust when he was found flushing drugs down a toilet at a city flat.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Samuel Coker, 23, was first arrested when plain-clothed officers saw him acting suspiciously on a bike in Chapelfield Gardens on August 1, 2018.

When arrested he was found to have 16 wraps of crack cocaine and 19 wraps of heroin worth about £200 hidden down his boxer shorts, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said Coker was released under investigation but on October 29, last year, he was arrested again when police raided a flat in Philadelphia Lane, in Norwich, and found Coker flushing drugs down a toilet.

Mr Youell said when arrested Coker told officers: "I was in the wrong place at the wrong time."

Coker, from London, admitted possession of heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply and was jailed for 40 months.

The court heard in 2017 he had been jailed at Bournemouth Crown Court for being involved in a county lines operation involving drugs supply, and was also the victim of a stabbing in January 2019.

Sentencing him, Judge Katharine Moore told Coker: "You are no stranger to custody and no stranger to drug dealing."

She warned him if he got caught again supplying drugs he would be liable for a seven-year minimum term.

However she accepted he was put under pressure and said his stabbing was probably linked to his involvement in drugs gangs.

She said ultimately he had a choice whether to deal drugs and told him: "It is a choice you have made again and again."

Judge Moore added: "It makes it more serious because you have done this before."

Victoria Meads, for Coker, said he had a difficult upbringing and was forced to deal drugs over a debt he owed to dealers: "He himself has a very clear insight into why he has become involved in this life."

Coker also told the court how he was homeless living on the street when first recruited to sell drugs.

He said: "My life has not been easy."