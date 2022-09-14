Smartphone users urged to delete apps that could empty bank account
- Credit: PA
Smartphone users have been issued an urgent warning about downloading apps which could contain invasive malware.
Thousands are already presumed to be at risk as SharkBot, which can steal login and banking details, made a return to the Google Play Store.
The virus, which initially surfaced in March this year, has made its way onto two applications which Android users are being urged to delete immediately for their own safety.
According to reports, Mister Phone Cleaner app and Kylhavy Mobile Security app have both been found to be infected with the malware, according to software experts Fox-IT who first made the discovery.
Google has since banned these apps, but anyone with the software still on their phone or tablet should act fast to avoid becoming a victim of cybercrime.
Once installed unknowingly, SharkBot can funnel money from mobile bank accounts, while also creating bogus logins fso hackers can steal usernames and passwords.
How to delete apps on Android:
- Open the Google Play Store app.
- At the top right, tap the profile icon.
- Tap Manage apps and devices. Manage.
- Tap the name of the app that you want to delete.
- Tap Uninstall.