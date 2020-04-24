Search

Advanced search

Boxing champion urges people to be vigilant after grandmother suffers sneak burglary

PUBLISHED: 07:04 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 07:04 24 April 2020

Boxer Sam Sexton in training for his British heavyweight title defence fight. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Boxer Sam Sexton in training for his British heavyweight title defence fight. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A heavyweight boxing champion has urged people to remain vigilant after his grandmother was victim of a sneak-in burglary.

Sam Sexton, who held the British heavyweight title from 2017 until 2018, has told of how his 71-year-old nan has been left “shaken-up” after somebody crept into her home while she slept and emptied the contents of a money jar and her purse into his pockets and fled.

The incident happened at around 2am on Tuesday, April 21 and while it was initially reported to the police Mr Sexton said his grandmother did not opt to pursue it further as she was anxious about a police officer coming to her home amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said: “She lives on her own as my grandfather died a while ago so she is really quite shaken up by it all. It’s not even the money, it is the thought of a stranger being in her home while she was asleep.

“It’s easy to sometimes forget to lock your door so I think people just need to be aware that there are people out there trying doors.

You may also want to watch:

“It’s a horrible situation at the moment and lots of people out there who can’t work or are bored so will do whatever they can to make some money or take advantage of people.”

Mr Sexton added that his grandmother, who lives on Chamberlin Road, near Waterloo Park in Norwich, had received support from her neighbours after the burglary, and that he hoped her story would encourage others to be more alert.

The incident was caught on CCTV by one of her neighbours, which Mr Sexton has shared on social media.

He added: “Her neighbours have spoken to her over the fence and whatnot, but she is really quite shaken up by it.

“I posted about it on Facebook and more than 1,000 people have seen it so I’m sure whoever did it has seen it himself - so hopefully he knows we are alert to it.

“It also reminds you how important it is to look out for your neighbours, even if we have to do it at a distance.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police name man who died following Great Yarmouth fight

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman

‘Let down in our time of need’: Staff distraught after roles terminated instead of furloughed

The Ivy House Country Hotel has made the decision to let staff go instead of furlough them. Picture: contributed

Norfolk to get three new coronavirus testing stations

Norwich Community Hospital COVID19 test centre Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Police concern for safety of missing teenager

16-year-old Jamie Holwell, who has been reported missing in Lowestoft. Picture: Suffolk Police

Trouble flares between man and woman during dog walk

Trouble flared in a 'verbal altercation' on the recreation area at Clarkes Lane in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

WATCH: The moment dozens of deer cross A11

A herd of more than 30 deer were caught on camera crossing the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham. Picture: Steve Maddams

How you can see a bright trail of satellites in the night sky tonight

Radio telescopes and the Milky Way at night

Search for missing woman Chelsie Dack called off as police suspect she entered the water

Searches have been called off for missing Gorleston woman Chelsie Dack, but CCTV enquiries are continuing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Man dies after fight between driver and pedestrian

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police name man who died following Great Yarmouth fight

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman

New date for The Killers at Carrow Road confirmed for summer 2021

The Killers were set to perform at Carrow Road on June 1. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Eight more hospital deaths as Norfolk coronavirus toll passes 200

Hospitals in Norfolk have confirmed eight new deaths of patients who had been diagnosed with Covid-19. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk to get three new coronavirus testing stations

Norwich Community Hospital COVID19 test centre Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Hospital boss ‘outraged’ as firm offers PPE for 825% of original price

Nick Hulme, chief executive of ESNEFT, said health workers are receiving correct PPE when treating COVID-19 patients Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24