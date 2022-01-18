News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
King's Lynn paedophile has prison sentence increased at Court of Appeal

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 4:47 PM January 18, 2022
Chelmsford Crown Court. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

Chelmsford Crown Court - Credit: Andra Maciuca

A paedophile from King’s Lynn has had his sentence increased at the Court of Appeal.

Sam Crouch, also known as Stuart Edwards, 34, committed a total of 13 sexual offences — including the creation of an indecent video and photographs of a child — over a six-year period.

Crouch was also found to be in possession of indecent images of children and a computer tablet which breached conditions of an existing sexual harm prevention order.

On October 29, 2021, Crouch had been sentenced to three years’ imprisonment at Chelmsford Crown Court.

The jail term was then referred to the Court of Appeal by the solicitor general under the Unduly Lenient Sentence (ULS) scheme and it was increased to five years on January 18.

Alex Chalk, the solicitor general, said: “Crouch’s appalling behaviour spanned six years, and targeted young victims.

"I welcome this decision to increase the sentence to reflect the severity of his offending.

"I hope that the court’s ruling can bring some comfort to the victims of his predatory offending.”

