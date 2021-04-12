Sisters deny burglary at retirement apartment in which £100 was stolen

Published: 1:42 PM April 12, 2021

Sally Harcourt at Norwich Crown Court who has denied carrying out a burglary with her sister - Credit: Archant

Two sisters have denied carrying out a burglary at a retirement complex in Norwich in which £100 cash was stolen.

Sally and Sarah Harcourt, of Thatched Pavilion Court, Norwich, have both pleaded not guilty to a burglary on March 8, this year at Singer Court, Calvert Street.

Sally Harcourt, 44, has also pleaded not guilty to breaching her criminal behaviour order on the same date.

Her sister Sarah Harcourt, 42, has also denied theft of a mobile phone and Sally Harcourt has denied a charge of handling stolen goods, a mobile phone, on February 10, this year.

Jude Durr, appeared for the prosecution at the hearing at Norwich Crown Court and said the trial was expected to last about three days.

Judge Andrew Shaw adjourned the hearing and said the matter should be listed for trial some time after July 26.

He granted both women conditional bail.

The conditions include that they do not contact witnesses in the case or go to Calvert Street, in Norwich.