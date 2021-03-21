Mountain bike stolen from outside Sainsbury's

Published: 12:00 AM March 21, 2021

This mountain bike was stolen from outside the Sainsbury's supermarket at the Forest Retail Park in Thetford on Friday, March 19. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A thief stole a mountain bike from outside a Norfolk supermarket.

The red Eleven mountain bike was taken from outside the Sainsbury's supermarket at the Forest Retail Park in Thetford.

Police said it happened between 4am and 9am on Friday, March 19.

Officers are appealing for information, and are asking anyone who might know something about what happened to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact the OP Solve team on 101, quoting incident reference 36/17510/21.