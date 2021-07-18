Published: 5:30 AM July 18, 2021

Norfolk Police officer Julian Moulton who was sacked following a misconduct hearing at the force's Wymondham headquarters has had his appeal dismissed. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2016

A Norfolk police inspector who was injured during a paragliding accident abroad while on restricted duties has had his appeal against being sacked dismissed, it has emerged.

Inspector Julian Moulton was on restricted duties having told Norfolk Police that he was in "significant pain" and unstable on his feet.

But Inspector Moulton was then hurt during a paragliding accident overseas resulting in further injuries which "impeded his return to work".

He had not told his bosses the injuries were as a result of a paragliding accident and made attempts to cover up how he was hurt.

Mr Moulton was dismissed following a misconduct hearing held at Norfolk Police's Wymondham headquarters in December last year which found the officer was dishonest when stating how he had sustained his injuries.

An appeal was launched by Mr Moulton but has since been dismissed, Norfolk Police has confirmed.

A force spokesman said: "An appeal was received in relation to the Misconduct Hearing held by an independent Legally Qualified Chair in December 2020, in which Mr Moulton was dismissed without notice.

"The appeal was considered by an independent Police Appeals Tribunal Chair and dismissed without a hearing on 25 May 2021.”

As previously reported, the misconduct hearing found the account the officer gave of his physical impairment resulting from his existing injury was dishonest and untrue given that he was able to engage in paragliding ground manoeuvres.

Therefore the officer’s conduct was found to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour and was dismissed without notice.

Following the misconduct hearing a spokesman for Norfolk Police said: "We expect the highest level of personal and professional behaviour from all of our officers but Julian Moulton was found to have fallen far short of those expectations.

"Julian Moulton reported being unable to carry out his full role due to a medical condition and as such was placed on restricted duties.

"Whilst on restricted duties, he was involved in an accident whilst taking part in paragliding activities overseas during which he sustained further injuries. In addition, Julian Moulton was found to have not been honest about how these injuries were sustained.

"Such behaviour clearly breaches the high levels of integrity we expect from our officers. We recognise that the actions of Julian Moulton risk undermining public confidence in policing."