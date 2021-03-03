Women run in memory of brutally murdered sister and mother

Published: 8:02 AM March 3, 2021

The family and friends of Gemma Conwey have raised money doing the Run for Refuge challenge in her memory.. l-r friend Sophie Baldwin, sister Joanne Royston, daughter Kacie Banwell and sister Kimberley Seeger. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A group of women have taken up running to raise money and awareness of domestic violence in memory of a sister and mother who was brutally murdered.

Gemma Cowey, 38, died after being stabbed more than 20 times by her former partner Michael Cowey.

Gemma Lynne Marjoram pictured before she met MIchael Cowey. Picture supplied by Gemma's mum, Linda Smith. - Credit: Supplied

The body of the mother-of-three, also known as Gemma Lynne-Marjoram, was discovered at a derelict former mental health hospital in Thorpe St Andrew on June 19 last year.

Police at the the scene of where Gemma Cowey was found stabbed to death in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: East Anglian News Service - Credit: East Anglian News Service

Gemma’s sister Kimberley Seeger, 27, together with Gemma's eldest sister Joanne, Gemma's eldest daughter Kacie, 17 and close friend Sophie Baldwin, took on the challenge of running 100 miles in February.

The group, known as Gem's Angels, did it to raise awareness about domestic violence and money for the charity Refuge which helps victims of abuse.





Gem's Angels after completing their charity running challenge. - Credit: Submited

Miss Seeger, 27, from Trowse, said: "There is not a more important time than now, to be doing something in memory of our beautiful sister Gem, who’s life was stolen by a perpetrator of domestic violence and all others that have suffered at the hands of a perpetrator.

Michael Cowey. PIC: Norfolk Police. - Credit: Archant

"We have to be Gem’s voice now and we will fight for the rest of our lives for change, support, in the hope to save others.

"Without funding, these critical services cannot be delivered, leaving women and children at severe risk of harm and even death.

"Homicides and domestic violence have risen extortionately especially over this pandemic and it is heart-breaking. We can all make a difference, any amount of money will help someone."

Miss Seeger had not been a runner before this challenge, but started on February 1 having done just a few miles in January.

She said: "It's been such a tough challenge. I've run through the snow and ice. My legs were numb and I couldn't feel them."

But despite the physical challenge and being "completely heartbroken" as a result of what happened to her sister, she said it has been good to put her energy into something positive.

Gemma Lynne Marjoram was stabbed to death in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary - Credit: Archant

Miss Seeger, who has so far raised more than £2,300 as part of the challenge, said: "We will gain strength and courage from Gem and we will fight for change.

All of these women who have suffered at the hands of evil could have been and should have been saved. We have to support the services to continue their incredible work and save lives."

In December last year Michael Cowey, formerly of Dragoon Close, Thorpe St Andrew, was sentenced to 23 years in prison after admitting murder.







