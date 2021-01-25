Woman who sold stolen goods on eBay researched shoplifting online

Published: 4:48 PM January 25, 2021

A woman sold stolen items on eBay including hundreds of pounds worth of cosmetics shoplifted from Boots, a court heard.

Rose Willingham, 36, had five Jiffy bags containing No7 cosmetics when stopped by police and a search of her home revealed £4,000 worth of No7 cosmetics, costume jewellery and household items including Yankee Candles, Norwich Crown Court heard on Monday.

William Saunders, prosecuting, said it was discovered she had been selling items on eBay and £11,500 had passed through her PayPal account.

He said the make-up was exclusive to Boots and it was discovered she had made internet searches, including researching shoplifting.

Willingham, of Lime Tree Avenue, Long Stratton, admitted two offences of money laundering between October 2018 and June 2019.

The court heard she had previous convictions for shoplifting and theft.

David Stewart, for Willingham, said there was another person involved in the operation and an element of coercion.

He said she only was given £1,000 for her part and was a full-time carer for her elderly mother.

Sentencing her, Judge Maureen Bacon said it was an organised operation.

She imposed a 24 month community order and ordered her to do 150 hours unpaid work