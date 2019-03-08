Search

The battle to save David Hastings after he was stabbed in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 16:52 10 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:03 10 June 2019

The scene after the stabbing on Rose Lane on Friday night. Picture submitted

Archant

Volunteers battled in vain to help save the life of David Hastings after he had been stabbed outside a city car park.

The barriers at Rose Lane car park have been lifted after a fatal stabbing. Picture: Dominic GilbertThe barriers at Rose Lane car park have been lifted after a fatal stabbing. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Mr Hastings, 48, was stabbed multiple times by Rolands Heinbergs outside the Rose Lane car park in the early hours of June 24.

Following the attack, Andy Baker, team leader at the SOS bus, told how volunteers, security door staff and paramedics fought to save the victim.

He said: "Our first aiders and security guards from the clubs were first on the scene and started administering first aid to try to stop the bleeding.

"They worked on him for about eight minutes before the paramedics arrived. Within 20 minutes of the incident starting they had him in an ambulance.

"He was in a very bad way. His injuries were very severe with multiple injuries. For somebody to have so many injuries in such a short space of time it must have been quite a frenzied attack."

Meanwhile, a man who used to live with Rolands Heinbergs has spoken of his shock that his "quiet" former house-mate turned out to be a killer.

Anne Bartholomew Road in Thetford is a quiet residential road not far from the A1066 and off the Croxton Road and close to the Breckland Leisure Centre and Waterworld.

A 27-year-old man, who did not want to be named, but who lives in the same property where Heinbergs lived last year, said he could not believe what had happened. He said: "I am surprised. He was quiet."

He admitted he "didn't get on" with Heinbergs who only lived there for a short time.

He said: "It was just a few weeks he was here. I saw him once when I was in town but not much else."

The factory worker said he worked nights while Heinbergs worked at a factory during the day.

