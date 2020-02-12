Murder accused denies pushing her friend down stairs and calling her a "silly old cow" court hears

Linda Rainey (inset) died after falling down the stairs in South Market Road, Great Yarmouth

A woman denied pushing her friend down stairs and claimed to police they had not argued over a cancelled holiday insisting it was all "done and dusted."

Rosalind Gray, 55, is accused of murder after pushing Linda Rainey, 60, down a flight of stairs in an argument over a cancelled holiday to Marrakech, Norwich Crown Court heard.

She was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, but died two days later after her life support was turned off.

Gray, of Marlborough Square, Great Yarmouth, has denied murder.

Gray and Adrian Lawrence, 53, of South Market Road, Great Yarmouth, have also denied conspiracy to pervert the course of justice between August 5 and August 12.

In police interviews read to the jury, Gray said she had been sitting on a sofa sharing a drink with Lawrence and friend Emma Walker, 43, as Ms Rainey was leaving.

Gray said that she did not want to speak ill of the dead but said Ms Rainey was muttering and swearing under her breath.

Gray said that as Ms Rainey left the flat they heard a thud and realised she had fallen down the stairs.

She denied she had pushed Ms Rainey down the stairs or called her a "silly old cow" and told police: "I have not pushed her down the stairs."

The trial continues.